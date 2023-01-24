Mike Pompeo releases new book, says no decision yet on 2024 presidential run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King on Tuesday to talk about his new book titled, “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.”

In the interview, King asked Pompeo if his book is an opening argument for his declaration for the presidency. The former Kansas congressman said it’s not and said he hasn’t come to a conclusion as to whether he’ll run. But, he did indicate that a decision could be made in a “handful of months.”

“When you run for president, you’re making the case to the American people. So all the folks who decide to run on both sides of the aisle will be presenting their ideas. They’ll make arguments. I hope they’ll speak in a language that is fundamentally decent and speaks to the higher, higher calling of America, and is an optimistic message. So, no, it won’t matter to the Pompeos who else decides to run. We’ll make that decision based on whether we think this is our moment,” said Pompeo.

When asked if former President Donald Trump’s decision to run again is having an impact on his own calculation, Pompeo said, “none.”

HIs new book hit shelves Tuesday. It focuses on his tenure serving as CIA director and secretary of state.

