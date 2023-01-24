Mike Pompeo releases new book, says no decision yet on 2024 presidential run

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Liberty University's convocation Friday.
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at Liberty University's convocation Friday.(WDBJ)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sat down with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King on Tuesday to talk about his new book titled, “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.”

In the interview, King asked Pompeo if his book is an opening argument for his declaration for the presidency. The former Kansas congressman said it’s not and said he hasn’t come to a conclusion as to whether he’ll run. But, he did indicate that a decision could be made in a “handful of months.”

“When you run for president, you’re making the case to the American people. So all the folks who decide to run on both sides of the aisle will be presenting their ideas. They’ll make arguments. I hope they’ll speak in a language that is fundamentally decent and speaks to the higher, higher calling of America, and is an optimistic message. So, no, it won’t matter to the Pompeos who else decides to run. We’ll make that decision based on whether we think this is our moment,” said Pompeo.

When asked if former President Donald Trump’s decision to run again is having an impact on his own calculation, Pompeo said, “none.”

HIs new book hit shelves Tuesday. It focuses on his tenure serving as CIA director and secretary of state.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Leroy D. Malone, 39, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Kansas for his alleged role...
Suspect in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting linked to double homicide in Ariz.
snowfall
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
A FactFinder 12 investigation finds some ticketed in Maize for speeding, may have not been...
FactFinder 12 uncovers discrepancies in Maize speed limit, ticketed drivers to be reimbursed
police lights
Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident
The McPherson County Sheriff's Office and McPherson police arrested 18-year-old Hayden Lance in...
KBI: Son arrested, accused of second-degree murder in mother’s death

Latest News

Ticketing industry executives testified before lawmakers on Capitol Hill. (CNN, POOL, SENATE...
Senate holds hearing on Ticketmaster-Taylor Swift fiasco
A rash of shootings broke out nationwide over the past few days, resulting in numerous deaths...
Biden urges Congress to pass gun safety bills after rash of shootings
Abortion is currently legal in about two dozen states and banned or severely restricted in 13...
Abortion rallies take place across the country for Roe anniversary
South Dakota House lawmakers in session during the 2023 state legislative session.
Housing bill stalls in the South Dakota State House