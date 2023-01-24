Overnight snow could create some slick roads early Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A round of light snow will continue to impact south central and eastern Kansas during the overnight hours, but should be finishing up before rush hour on Wednesday. It still looks likely that a T-2″ will be possible for areas along and south of a line from Medicine Lodge to Topeka. Some roads will be snowpacked in spots, so give yourself extra travel time if you’ll be on the Turnpike.

Clouds will stick around on Wednesday with a chance of snow flurries in north central and northwest Kansas. No accumulations are expected. Gusty northwest winds will be back and make it feel colder statewide. High temperatures should reach the 30s, but wind chills will remain in the 20s much of the afternoon.

The wind will go down nearly statewide into Wednesday night, and Thursday won’t be as windy. Even though temperatures will warm a bit for the end of the week, a big blast of Arctic air is on the way over the weekend. Temperatures will start falling as early as Saturday, and by Sunday, most of Kansas will have highs in the teens. There is a chance of light snow, which will mainly impact the northern half of the state. Accumulations (if there will be any) will be limited to areas along and north of I-70. Be prepared for an extended period of very cold weather in the Plains, beginning this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy; light rain/snow mix to all snow. T-2″. Wind: N/NW 5-15. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind: NW 10-25; gusty. High: 37.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 22.

Thu: High: 38 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 30 Becoming partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 24 Low: 13 AM flurries, then decreasing clouds; breezy.

Mon: High: 26 Low: 9 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 24 Low: 15 AM freezing drizzle, then cloudy with light snow.

