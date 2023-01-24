Police investigating man’s death in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating the death of 22-year-old Daniel Studebaker of Wichita.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, WPD officers responded to a man-down call in the 1800 block of S. Southeast Blvd, near Mt. Vernon and Southeast Blvd. A railroad worker had called 911 to report a man lying face down near the train tracks.

WPD and units from the Wichita Fire Department responded and located a man later identified as Daniel Studebaker. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said Studebaker was reported as missing just before noon on Monday.

An investigation into the cause of his death is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact WPD investigators at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. The case number is 23C004944

