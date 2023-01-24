Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a missing 72-year-old man. The WPD issued a Silver Alert for Mario Solis-Davila, reported to have short-term memory loss and showing signs of dementia.

Mario was last seen near Harry and Broadway at approximately 10:00 this morning. He was last seen wearing a blue vest, green collared shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Mario is 5 ft tall and weighs approximately 140 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Mario does have a goatee/mustache as well.

If you see Mario or know where he, police say to immediately call 911.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com