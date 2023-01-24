KBI: Son arrested, accused of second-degree murder in mother’s death

The McPherson County Sheriff's Office and McPherson police arrested 18-year-old Hayden Lance in...
The McPherson County Sheriff's Office and McPherson police arrested 18-year-old Hayden Lance in the death of his mother, 52-year-old, Briana Lance.(McPherson County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Canton Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead outside her home in Canton, Kansas.

The Canton Police Department requested KBI assistance just before 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, the Canton Police Department received a 911 call about an unresponsive woman at 110 W. Allen St. in Canton. When officers arrived they located 52-year-old Briana L. Lance dead in the backyard. Officers said she had signs of injury and trauma.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the McPherson Police Department joined the homicide investigation and identified a suspect.

Around 5:40 p.m., police arrested Hayden C. Lance, 18, of Canton, for second-degree murder connected to the death of his mother, Briana Lance. He was booked into the McPherson County Jail.

Formal charges are pending, and are expected to come from the McPherson County Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting linked to double homicide in Ariz.
snowfall
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
A FactFinder 12 investigation finds some ticketed in Maize for speeding, may have not been...
FactFinder 12 uncovers discrepancies in Maize speed limit, ticketed drivers to be reimbursed
police lights
Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident
The Wichita Police Dept. responds to a shooting and stabbing in south Wichita.
Man shot, woman stabbed after dispute in S. Wichita

Latest News

crime scene tape
Wichita police investigating suspicious death
Wichita State softball renovation plans.
Wichita State announces 4-phase, $17.5 million renovation for softball stadium
Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
Wichita man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution
Missouri lawmakers may soon approve a bill allowing parents to surrender their children to Safe...
Kansas bill would allow parents to safely surrender children to Safe Haven Baby Boxes