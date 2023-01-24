KBI: Son arrested, accused of second-degree murder in mother’s death

CANTON, Kan. (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Canton Police Department are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead outside her home in Canton, Kansas.

The Canton Police Department requested KBI assistance just before 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, the Canton Police Department received a 911 call about an unresponsive woman at 110 W. Allen St. in Canton. When officers arrived they located 52-year-old Briana L. Lance dead in the backyard. Officers said she had signs of injury and trauma.

The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office and the McPherson Police Department joined the homicide investigation and identified a suspect.

Around 5:40 p.m., police arrested Hayden C. Lance, 18, of Canton, for second-degree murder connected to the death of his mother, Briana Lance. He was booked into the McPherson County Jail.

Formal charges are pending, and are expected to come from the McPherson County Attorney’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com