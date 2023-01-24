Truck crashes into bedroom, Hays mother grateful toddler wasn’t home

A house in Hays sustained heavy damage after a pickup crashed into it Saturday morning, Jan....
A house in Hays sustained heavy damage after a pickup crashed into it Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2023.(KWCH)
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hays home sustained heavy damage, but a mother is grateful after a pickup rolled into her 2-year-old son’s bedroom. She’s relieved because the family wasn’t home when it happened.

Hays police said about 10 a.m. Friday, a man was driving his pickup on North Main Street and speeding in the neighborhood when he lost control, hit a curb and rolled the truck into Laruen Schillechi’s home. Two hours earlier, Schillechi took her son to daycare.

“I was at work and I got a phone call. I thought it was from a client, and it turned out it was the Hays Police Department,” she said. “And they started to explain that basically, a truck had wrecked into my house.”

Schillechi said due to a remodeling project, nearly $8,000 worth of her possessions were being stored in the toddler’s room. The crash destroyed those items.

“I had three TVs in there, one that was mounted to the wall. All of my son’s stuff was in there,” she said. “Besides about half of his clothes, every single one of his toys were ruined. But luckily, those things can be replaced. A life cannot.”

Police said the truck’s driver was cited for reckless driving. Contractors are working to secure Schillechi’s home and begin to fix the damage.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting linked to double homicide in Ariz.
A FactFinder 12 investigation finds some ticketed in Maize for speeding, may have not been...
FactFinder 12 uncovers discrepancies in Maize speed limit, ticketed drivers to be reimbursed
snowfall
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
The Wichita Police Dept. responds to a shooting and stabbing in south Wichita.
Man shot, woman stabbed after dispute in S. Wichita
Salina police arrested Tyler Stanfield for first-degree murder in connection to the death of...
Salina police identify shooting victim, woman arrested

Latest News

Truck into Hays home
Truck crashes into Hays home
Suspect shootout
‘It’s still scary’: Witness to Dodge City officer-involved shooting recounts experience
Ford County deputy shootout
KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout
Lunar New Year celebration at Wichita State University
WSU Shockers celebrate Lunar New Year of the Rabbit and Cat
Lunar New Year celebration at Wichita State University
WSU Shockers celebrate Lunar New Year of the Rabbit and Cat