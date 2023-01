WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you’re looking for a new way to get fit, there’s a new spot in town hoping you jump in. Bungee Fit uses bungee stations to create low-impact workouts that let you fly around while getting fit! You can find more information at bungeefitict.com.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com