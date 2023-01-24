Wichita bakeries among businesses benefiting from another Chiefs postseason run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While there’s a lot at stake for the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, another deep playoff run is again paying off for businesses.

Local bakeries are among the businesses benefiting from the Chiefs’ success. At Cheri’s Bakery in west Wichita, co-owner Marisa McCall and her staff are filling orders for fans of the red, white and gold.

“We usually wait until it gets really exciting in the playoffs, but we’ve had cookies every year that they’ve made it, even the years they made it to the Super Bowl,” McCall said.

The postseason also inspires a time of creativity. The bakery’s work includes sweet treats featuring the Chiefs’ logo, made to look like Chiefs helmets and even a Patrick Mahomes cake. It’s all made from scratch.

“When the Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl the first time (in 2020), we created the Chiefs assortment. We’re always trying to come up with new ideas,” McCall said.

Across Wichita at Connie’s Cookies, owner Connie Hamilton said the Chiefs in the postseason typically amounts to an additional holiday. The Chiefs theme is popular beyond watch parties.

“We have a lot of kids that are having birthdays, and this is what they choose to take to school because of all that is going on,” Hamilton said.

She said she’s also had some Bengals fans ask for cookies. Beyond the handmade creative designs, one option she utilizes for sports fans are edible images.

“It’s printed on an edible paper with edible ink and laid on the cookie. So, it’s the actual team logo. We do a lot of that too,” Hamilton said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com