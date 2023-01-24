Wichita man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Javyn Johnson, a 24-year-old Wichita man, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl this week.

According to court documents, Johnson sold 29-year-old Chanelle Pratt of Wichita what she thought to be two Percocet pills in August 2019. Later that day, Pratt was found dead in her home after she took one of the pills. An autopsy on determined her cause of death to be Fentanyl toxicity.

In his plea agreement, Johnson claimed he didn’t know the tablets contained Fentanyl, though he acknowledged that giving Pratt the pills caused her death.

“Out nation is in the midst of a crisis where lives are lost every day due to Fentanyl poisoning,” U.S. Attorney Duston Duston Slinkard said. “This case is an example of how the Department of Justice will hold people who distribute Fentanyl accountable.”

