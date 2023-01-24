Wichita man pleads guilty to fentanyl distribution

Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
Fentanyl graphic. https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl(DEA/MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Javyn Johnson, a 24-year-old Wichita man, pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl this week.

According to court documents, Johnson sold 29-year-old Chanelle Pratt of Wichita what she thought to be two Percocet pills in August 2019. Later that day, Pratt was found dead in her home after she took one of the pills. An autopsy on determined her cause of death to be Fentanyl toxicity.

In his plea agreement, Johnson claimed he didn’t know the tablets contained Fentanyl, though he acknowledged that giving Pratt the pills caused her death.

“Out nation is in the midst of a crisis where lives are lost every day due to Fentanyl poisoning,” U.S. Attorney Duston Duston Slinkard said. “This case is an example of how the Department of Justice will hold people who distribute Fentanyl accountable.”

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Three deputies were shot and a Kansas HIghway Patrol trooper was bitten Monday morning during a...
Suspect in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting linked to double homicide in Ariz.
snowfall
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
A FactFinder 12 investigation finds some ticketed in Maize for speeding, may have not been...
FactFinder 12 uncovers discrepancies in Maize speed limit, ticketed drivers to be reimbursed
police lights
Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident
The Wichita Police Dept. responds to a shooting and stabbing in south Wichita.
Man shot, woman stabbed after dispute in S. Wichita

Latest News

crime scene tape
Wichita police investigating suspicious death
Wichita State softball renovation plans.
Wichita State announces 4-phase, $17.5 million renovation for softball stadium
The McPherson County Sheriff's Office and McPherson police arrested 18-year-old Hayden Lance in...
KBI: Son arrested, accused of second-degree murder in mother’s death
Missouri lawmakers may soon approve a bill allowing parents to surrender their children to Safe...
Kansas bill would allow parents to safely surrender children to Safe Haven Baby Boxes