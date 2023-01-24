Wichita police investigating suspicious death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating the death of 63-year-old Loyd Alexander of Wichita on Monday.

At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York. Police spoke with a 53-year-old woman who said she found Alexander dead in the living room of his home.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact investigators at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

