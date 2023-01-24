Wichita police seek to locate 12 year old runaway

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is working to locate 12-year-old Santos Arzola, who was reported as a runaway on Tuesday.

Santos was last seen near 13th and Market where he ran from his mother. He was last seen wearing a brown sweater and tan pants.

Santos is 5′8″ tall and 124 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Santos, or you know where he is, you are asked to call 911.

