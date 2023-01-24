Wichita State announces 4-phase, $17.5 million renovation for softball stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State will embark on a $7.3 million Phase 1 renovation of Wilkins Stadium, home of WSU softball. It will launch the four-phase, $17.5 million renovation. The renovation costs were aided by a $1.1 million estate gift from long-time Shockers supporter and fan Linda Parke and a $100,000 gift from Jeanie and Ricky Brotherton.

The renovations include a 12,471 square-foot team complex which includes a locker room, coaches locker room, classroom, team room, athletic training room, staff offices, break room, work room, umpire locker rooms and laundry area. It will also include a 14,400 square-foot indoor practice facility that will feature a full indoor infield and batting cages along with storage areas and viewing areas for coaches. Turf will also be installed in the outfield and on the warning track, foul territory and apron areas at Wilkins Stadium in June of 2023.

Fan amenities include an enclosed concourse with a grand front entrance, berm outfield seating, a new scoreboard with videoboard, expanded seating areas, suites and press box, ticket office, concession stands, additional restrooms, merchandise store, fan netting and outfield suites. There will be seating options for 1,500 fans including chairback seating, bleacher seating and berm outfield seating as well as a new entryway into the parking lot connected to Wilkins Stadium.

The stadium renovation will also include a field technology area, spaces for the media, radio and TV booths, control room for the videoboard and a multi-use suite that can be used for multiple types of groups including recruiting events, team events, private companies, community members and other large groups.

The single-story team complex will be constructed on the southwest corner of Wilkins Stadium with the indoor practice facility built just north of the team complex.

Under the guidance of coach Kristi Bredbenner, WSU has won three regular-season conference championships, two conference tournament titles and appeared in four NCAA Regionals. The first two All-Americans in program history have also come under the leadership of Bredbenner. Wichita State also entered the Top 25 for the first time in 2021 and finished the season in the final NFCA poll.

Phase 1 of the project would include the softball team facility and the indoor practice facility at $7.3 million, Phase 2 would include the entrance/press box/ticket office and seating areas at $1.9 million, Phase 3 would include the remodeling of existing facilities/seating/fan experience elements at $3.5 million and Phase 4 would include the outfield area/event pavilions and paving at $700,000.

Construction estimates place the total at $13.4 million, with an additional $3.4 million for project soft costs, and $750,000 for the videoboard to put the total project at $17.5 million.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com