Winter storm moves into Kansas

By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a powerful winter storm will move across Oklahoma and Texas today placing Kansas on the northern fringe. A light mix of rain and snow is expected over southern parts of the state this afternoon before changing to all snow after sunset.

Areas along and south of a Dodge City to Topeka line will see between a trace and two inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning, while areas southeast of the turnpike get up to four inches of accumulation. Some travel troubles are certainly possible overnight into early Wednesday morning, but this does not look like a major event for Kansas.

The remainder of the work week looks dry and milder with highs in the near normal 40s on Thursday climbing into the 50s on Friday.

Arctic air will return to the state on Saturday as highs fall into the teens and 20s, and the gusty winds make it feel much colder. While this cold blast will not be as severe as the one we had in December, it may last for several days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy; rain/snow mix in the afternoon. Wind: S/N 5-10. High: 38.

Tonight: Cloudy with light snow; T-2″ accumulation. Wind: N/NW 2-15. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Clearing, breezy, and cold. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 39.

Thu: Low: 22. High: 40. Partly cloudy.

Fri: Low: 26. High: 53. Mostly sunny, milder.

Sat: Low: 32. High: 44. Increasing clouds and becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 15. High: 24. Mostly cloudy/few flurries, windy, and much colder.

Mon: Low: 7. High: 26. Mostly sunny, staying cold.

