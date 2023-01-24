Wintry weather moves into southern Kansas

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snow began falling across southern Kansas around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Storm Team 12 said the system moving the storm into the state is expected to drop a trace to two inches of snowfall by Wednesday morning, along a line from Dodge City to Topeka.

While Storm Team 12 does not predict a major weather event for Kansas, travel troubles are possible overnight into early Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) in Wichita and south-central Kansas said roads were treated earlier. Crews were sent home at noon in anticipation of the upcoming weather.

Drivers are advised to slow down, put plenty of space in between their vehicle and the one in front of them, and give themselves plenty of time to reach their destination.

The City of Wichita is holding a briefing at 3 p.m. to give an update on its weather plan. 12 News will carry the briefing live.

