Woman gets high school diploma 42 years after graduating

A California woman finally got the high school diploma she earned 42 years ago. (SOURCE: KING)
By Maddie White
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TENINO, Wash. (KING) – A California woman never got her high school diploma when she graduated four decades ago due to an administrative error.

Jill Hammond said she forgot all about it until a day came when she needed it.

In 1980, Hammond left her school to study abroad in Norway.

She said she was told by her principal that her term abroad would count towards her schooling at home. But she said she came back home to some surprising news.

“He said, ‘Oh, we don’t have a diploma for you,’” Hammond said.

She said she never received it but didn’t go back, and it was never a problem until recently.

According to Hammond said, she tried to sign up for college courses to pursue a new endeavor and the school asked for proof of diploma.

“I looked up who the principal was, and I sent him an email and told him my story. He said, ‘I’d be honored to help you figure this out,’ and I was like ‘Yay,’” she said.

Despite the setback studying abroad made for her, Hammond said she doesn’t regret her choice.

“The whole experience really changed my life,” she said.

Now, Hammond can finally start a new chapter in her education, 42 years later.

“I like to do art, I like to paint. So, I want to do more of that,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leroy D. Malone, 39, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Kansas for his alleged role...
Suspect in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting linked to double homicide in Ariz.
snowfall
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
A FactFinder 12 investigation finds some ticketed in Maize for speeding, may have not been...
FactFinder 12 uncovers discrepancies in Maize speed limit, ticketed drivers to be reimbursed
police lights
Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident
The McPherson County Sheriff's Office and McPherson police arrested 18-year-old Hayden Lance in...
KBI: Son arrested, accused of second-degree murder in mother’s death

Latest News

Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City, Kan.
KBI: Deputies, trooper injured in Dodge City shootout improving
At least 19 people were killed in three mass shootings over three days in California.
California families reeling after three mass shooting in three days
Missouri authorities say Phillip Martin is currently facing charges of resisting arrest and...
Home invasion suspect leads police on pursuit, tells officers to shoot him, authorities say
Caldwell Regional Medical Center
New hospital gives big health care boost to rural Sumner County community
Chiefs cookie
Wichita bakeries among businesses benefiting from another Chiefs postseason run