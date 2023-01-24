WSU Shockers celebrate Lunar New Year of the Rabbit and Cat

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University hosted a Lunar New Year celebration Monday.

Students and community members gathered at the Rhatigan Student Center as the Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosted the annual Lunar New Year celebration.

“We want to celebrate all cultures, within our office. Lunar New Year starts off the year right with our students. so, we always try to do this every year and really bring in the student organizations, as well as international education, and the community to celebrate together,” said Trang Bui, assistant director of the WSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

The Lunar New Year is the start of the lunar calendar, which is determined by moon cycles instead of sun cycles.

The Lunar New Year is celebrated by cultures including those from China and Vietnam. Those of Chinese and Vietnamese heritage ring in the new year of the rabbit or cat, respectively.

“We’re all here together to celebrate a Lunar New Year together. It doesn’t matter what animal we have, we’re all together, still celebrating together,” said Matthew Le, member of the St. Anthony’s Lion Dance Team.

The WSU Vietnamese Student Association will host a Tet Show or New Year Show at 7 p.m. Saturday, February 18, at the WSU CAC Theatre.

