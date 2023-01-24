Youth Educational Empowerment Program receives Helping Hand

By Felicia Rolfe and KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local youth mentoring program teaches teens the importance of setting goals and reaching them. As its name indicates, the Youth Educational Empowerment Program is designed to empower youth to be successful in all aspects of life. In recognition of the efforts, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers lent the program a $1,200 Helping Hand.

The group produces the TeenView Magazine in which teens learn about financial literacy and other important skills.

Youth Educational Empowerment Program Director Marquise Murphy said the goal with the program is to help teens develop skills now that will help them later.

“It’s a platform for young people to showcase their skills and then have a voice,” Murphy said. “And in the midst of them learning important things like media arts, business etiquette, financial literacy, they are able to write about things [that are] important to them.”

This year, the teens in the program chose to focus on the Fight Fentanyl Campaign, bringing two fathers, who lost their children to fentanyl poisoning, from California to Wichita to share their stories through a documentary.

“Our kids (are) wanting to make sure that people are being aware of this, now that this is a major problem in our community because people want to try to do that. They’ve been tricked into thinking they’re getting something else and it ended up being fentanyl poisoning,” Murphy said.

