Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named finalist for NFL MVP

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) cheers during the second half of an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) cheers during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won 27-20.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Patrick Mahomes, who in spite of an injured ankle is expected to lead the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game against the Bengals this weekend in Kansas City, was named a finalist for the NFL’s MVP award, given by the Associated Press.

Mahomes joins other finalists Justin Jefferson and Jalen Hurts; the three are also finalists for the NFL’s AP Offensive Player of the Year award. Mahomes, who was MVP in 2019, has the Chiefs hosting the AFC Championship game for the fifth consecutive year.

The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the start of the playoffs.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also are finalists for MVP. San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons are the finalists for AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The McPherson County Sheriff's Office and McPherson police arrested 18-year-old Hayden Lance in...
KBI: Son arrested, accused of second-degree murder in mother’s death
police lights
Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident
Leroy D. Malone, 39, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Kansas for his alleged role...
Suspect in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting linked to double homicide in Ariz.
Snow forecast in Kansas Tuesday night.
Winter storm moves into Kansas
Wichita I-35 & I-235 & 47th St. MP 42
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening

Latest News

Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) blocks a shot by Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1)...
No. 12 Iowa State holds on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76
Chiefs cookie
Wichita bakeries among businesses benefiting from another Chiefs postseason run
Connie's Cookies in Wichita, Kansas is among businesses benefiting from another Kansas City...
Wichita bakeries among businesses benefiting from another Chiefs postseason run
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi (27) is celebrates with Edward Olivares (14) Nicky Lopez,...
Royals deal Adalberto Mondesi to Red Sox for reliever Josh Taylor