Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named finalist for NFL MVP

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Patrick Mahomes, who in spite of an injured ankle is expected to lead the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game against the Bengals this weekend in Kansas City, was named a finalist for the NFL’s MVP award, given by the Associated Press.

Mahomes joins other finalists Justin Jefferson and Jalen Hurts; the three are also finalists for the NFL’s AP Offensive Player of the Year award. Mahomes, who was MVP in 2019, has the Chiefs hosting the AFC Championship game for the fifth consecutive year.

The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the start of the playoffs.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also are finalists for MVP. San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons are the finalists for AP Defensive Player of the Year.

