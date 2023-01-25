Cookies on a canvas: KC artist creates Chiefs coach Andy Reid out of Oreos

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 24, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - For most of us, an Oreo is a delicious afternoon snack that pairs best with a glass of milk.

But for Kansas City, Missouri-based tattooist Gabe Uvario, it’s the canvas to make hyper-realistic portraits of the city’s favorite Chiefs.

“I get tempted to eat them for sure,” Uvario said. “I just try to open up as much Oreos as I can, just a little half-split. I’ll use darks and lights and stuff like that, then just pretty much use Elmer’s glue to throw it on there.”

From a distance, Uvario’s most recent work looks like an expertly painted Andy Reid portrait. A closer look shows the true medium: 100% cookie.

“There’s still so much work that goes into scraping each Oreo, getting every shape exactly how you want it,” he said.

Once he’s done, Uvario tops the project off with resin to prevent it from spoiling (so there’s no eating, Coach!).

This is the second cookie art he’s done. He finished a Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce piece back in November, carving through chocolate and cream for about 50 hours.

As far as the Reid portrait goes, he says he’s willing to give it to the head man himself – for a price.

“Maybe take me out on a date for a cheeseburger or something, then I’ll hand it out,” he said. “That’s what I need to do next, is do a portrait of him with a cheeseburger.”

Up next, Uvario plans to make a cookie version of rookie running back Isaiah Pacheco.

