Deputy injured in Dodge City shooting released from hospital

Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City, Kan.
Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City, Kan.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) – The last of three deputies injured in an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City on Monday has been released from the hospital.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office deputy is now recovering at home, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the sheriff’s office.

Another Ford County deputy, a Clark County deputy and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper were released from the hospital earlier this week. All four were injured on Monday during a shootout with 39-year-old Leroy Malone. The shooting suspect was wanted in connection to a double homicide investigation out of Phoenix, Arizona.

The KBI said the investigation remains ongoing. Once completed the findings will be presented to the Ford County Attorney for review.

