Derby Public Schools: Grenade found at high school ‘not live’

Derby High School in Derby, Kansas
Derby High School in Derby, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Derby Public Schools said a grenade found at Derby High School was not live.

The district said around 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, a student reported seeing an image on Snapchat of another student having a grenade at the high school. School officials investigated and the student in question shared that the device in the image was not live.

The Derby Police Department was notified and the Wichita police bomb squad was brought in. Police advised the school to be evacuated while they ensured there was no active threat.

“Police have determined that this was not a live item or threat. Because of this, students were allowed to re-enter the building to gather their personal items,” said the district. “We appreciate the diligent student who reported seeing an alarming image as well as the immediate response of our school staff and police department. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we worked through this unexpected end to the school day.”

Derby High School has been evacuated due to a suspicious device being investigated.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed to 12 News that the suspicious device is a grenade that was found in a backpack.

Derby Public Schools said it does not believe this to be an active threat.

The incident happened near the end of the school day. Students tell us they were told they could leave for the day.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The McPherson County Sheriff's Office and McPherson police arrested 18-year-old Hayden Lance in...
KBI: Son arrested, accused of second-degree murder in mother’s death
police lights
Sheriff identifies man killed after dog steps on loaded gun
The Wichita Police Department on Monday, Jan. 16, responded to Glen Day Park where a body was...
WPD: Employee tied up, west Wichita long-term care home robbed of medications
Leroy D. Malone, 39, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Kansas for his alleged role...
Suspect in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting linked to double homicide in Ariz.
Lorenzo Gary.
Wichita police arrest 37-year-old man for child rape

Latest News

A man west of Wichita is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last...
Sedgwick County to address dangerous intersections
Police say 63-year-old Gary Lee Johnston was arrested at a resort in Roatan on Aug. 29.
Man arrested for robbery of two Hutchinson businesses
The Wichita Police Department on Monday, Jan. 16, responded to Glen Day Park where a body was...
WPD: Employee tied up, west Wichita long-term care home robbed of medications
Lorenzo Gary.
Wichita police arrest 37-year-old man for child rape