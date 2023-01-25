Derby Public Schools: Grenade found at high school ‘not live’

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Derby Public Schools said a grenade found at Derby High School was not live.

The district said around 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday, a student reported seeing an image on Snapchat of another student having a grenade at the high school. School officials investigated and the student in question shared that the device in the image was not live.

The Derby Police Department was notified and the Wichita police bomb squad was brought in. Police advised the school to be evacuated while they ensured there was no active threat.

“Police have determined that this was not a live item or threat. Because of this, students were allowed to re-enter the building to gather their personal items,” said the district. “We appreciate the diligent student who reported seeing an alarming image as well as the immediate response of our school staff and police department. Thank you for your understanding and patience as we worked through this unexpected end to the school day.”

Derby High School has been evacuated due to a suspicious device being investigated.

Sedgwick County dispatchers confirmed to 12 News that the suspicious device is a grenade that was found in a backpack.

Derby Public Schools said it does not believe this to be an active threat.

The incident happened near the end of the school day. Students tell us they were told they could leave for the day.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com