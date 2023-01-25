Home invasion suspect leads police on pursuit, tells officers to shoot him, authorities say

Missouri authorities say Phillip Martin is currently facing charges of resisting arrest and...
Missouri authorities say Phillip Martin is currently facing charges of resisting arrest and first-degree vehicle tampering.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri said an armed and dangerous man led them on a chase last week before officers subdued him.

KCTV reports the Clay County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Phillip Martin after a home invasion took place on Jan. 19.

On Jan. 20, Gladstone police asked for help from other agencies after spotting Martin driving a stolen car.

Authorities said Martin led officers on a pursuit before ditching the car in a field and running away. As deputies chased Martin, they reported seeing him with a gun in his hand.

Officers said they ordered Martin to drop his weapon, but he yelled at them to shoot him.

According to authorities, one of the deputies used a Taser and struck Martin, causing him to fall.

Martin was taken into custody with deputies finding several rounds of ammunition in his pockets along with a gun lying on the ground, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin is facing charges that include resisting arrest and first-degree vehicle tampering.

The sheriff’s department said Martin is also expected to face additional charges related to the home invasion.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leroy D. Malone, 39, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Kansas for his alleged role...
Suspect in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting linked to double homicide in Ariz.
snowfall
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
A FactFinder 12 investigation finds some ticketed in Maize for speeding, may have not been...
FactFinder 12 uncovers discrepancies in Maize speed limit, ticketed drivers to be reimbursed
police lights
Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident
The McPherson County Sheriff's Office and McPherson police arrested 18-year-old Hayden Lance in...
KBI: Son arrested, accused of second-degree murder in mother’s death

Latest News

Scene of an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City, Kan.
KBI: Deputies, trooper injured in Dodge City shootout improving
At least 19 people were killed in three mass shootings over three days in California.
California families reeling after three mass shooting in three days
Caldwell Regional Medical Center
New hospital gives big health care boost to rural Sumner County community
Chiefs cookie
Wichita bakeries among businesses benefiting from another Chiefs postseason run