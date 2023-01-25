Kansas Day lesson focuses on honeybee ahead of state’s 162nd birthday

The honeybee is Kansas' state insect.
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - In the week leading up to Kansas Day, preparation to celebrate the state’s 162nd birthday is underway at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center in Barton County with a focus on the state’s insect: the honeybee.

Kansas Wetlands Education Center Program Specialist Mandy Kern taught Kansas history with a demonstration on what honeybees contribute to the world. Wednesday, this included a project to make lip balm from beeswax.

“The reason why we decided to do this project is for Kansas Day,” Kern said And the Kansas state symbol is the honeybee.”

She said the aim is for children to enjoy learning about their state’s history and to appreciate what the honeybee does, contributing billions of dollars to the agricultural industry.

Kern said honeybees take eight ounces of honey to make one ounce of wax.

“The goal is to get kids off their electronics, off their screens, and out appreciating nature,” Kern said.

