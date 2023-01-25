Sedgwick County to address dangerous intersections

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Commissioner David Dennis, Commissioner Jim Howell and representatives from Sedgwick County Public Works and the Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. to address recent traffic incidents at 21st Street & 167th Street W. (District 3) and 79th Street & Greenwich Rd. (District 5).

Sedgwick County District Map (Sedgwick County)

Last week, 12 News spoke with Dave Hilger who was concerned about the intersection of West 21st Street and North 167th Street West after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash there on Jan. 13. Hilger said he and his neighbors have talked more needing to be done to protect the area.

East-west traffic on 21st Street has the right of way as 48-inch (four-foot) stop signs with a flashing light control north-south traffic on 167th. Memorials near the intersection indicate other tragedies that have occurred at the intersection.

