Sedgwick County to address dangerous intersections

A man west of Wichita is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last...
A man west of Wichita is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last Friday night, Jan. 13, at West 21st Street and North 167th Street West.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Commissioner David Dennis, Commissioner Jim Howell and representatives from Sedgwick County Public Works and the Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. to address recent traffic incidents at 21st Street & 167th Street W. (District 3) and 79th Street & Greenwich Rd. (District 5).

Sedgwick County District Map
Sedgwick County District Map(Sedgwick County)

Last week, 12 News spoke with Dave Hilger who was concerned about the intersection of West 21st Street and North 167th Street West after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash there on Jan. 13. Hilger said he and his neighbors have talked more needing to be done to protect the area.

East-west traffic on 21st Street has the right of way as 48-inch (four-foot) stop signs with a flashing light control north-south traffic on 167th. Memorials near the intersection indicate other tragedies that have occurred at the intersection.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The McPherson County Sheriff's Office and McPherson police arrested 18-year-old Hayden Lance in...
KBI: Son arrested, accused of second-degree murder in mother’s death
police lights
Sheriff identifies man killed after dog steps on loaded gun
The Wichita Police Department on Monday, Jan. 16, responded to Glen Day Park where a body was...
WPD: Employee tied up, west Wichita long-term care home robbed of medications
Leroy D. Malone, 39, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Kansas for his alleged role...
Suspect in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting linked to double homicide in Ariz.
Lorenzo Gary.
Wichita police arrest 37-year-old man for child rape

Latest News

Wichita I-35 & I-235 & 47th St. MP 42
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening
Car Crash
2 injured, 1 critical in crash on S Broadway
Crash near 11th and Tyler.
1 critical, damaged power lines after crash in west Wichita
Bicyclist-bus crash at I-135 & 2nd.
One hospitalized after school bus-bike crash at I-135 & 2nd