WPD: Employee tied up, west Wichita long-term care home robbed of medications

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is warning local nursing homes and long-term care facilities to be on alert after a robbery Wednesday morning.

Officer Trevor Macy, with the police department, said that around 4:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to an armed robbery call at a long-term care home in the block of 600 S. Maize Court.

Wichita officers arrived, an employee of the facility said she was working when she heard a knock at the front door. She said as she opened the door, three suspects wearing black nursing scrubs, one armed with a handgun, forced their way inside. The employee said two of the suspects tied her up. Then, all three stole various medications before leaving.

The three left the facility in a silver hatchback or small SUV that was waiting at Hayden & Maize Road. They drove off to the south.

Macy did not have details on the types of medication that were taken. He said this is the first incident that he’s heard of regarding a nursing home being robbed, but he said police want to make similar businesses aware of what happened so that they can notify employees and have a plan in place.

“It’s important for employees and employers to be alert for suspicious activity, especially in the early morning or late night hours. It’s also a good idea to have a plan in place for situations like this and have regular safety meetings with staff to discuss these plans,” said Macy.

The WPD public information officer said businesses can reach out to community policing officers to come out and assist with security and safety planning.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call WPD investigations at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, and reference Case #23C005339.

