Man arrested for robbery of two Hutchinson businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - William Webster, a 28-year-old Hutchinson man, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly robbing a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop. Webster is also suspected of robbing a Kwik Shop on the night of Jan. 16.

Hutchinson police were called to the Jimmy John’s just before 9 p.m. Tuesday after employees said a man, who tried to conceal his identity, demanded money from the register. The man implied he was armed, but no weapon was shown. He took an undisclosed amount of money and fled. Officers identified the suspect as Webster, and he was found in the area and placed under arrest.

The subsequent investigation led police to linking the Webster to the Kwik Shop robbery last week. As in the Jimmy John’s robbery, a man attempted to conceal his identity and demanded money from the register while implying he was armed. In that incident, the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money and fled.

Webster was arrested for two counts of robbery and two count of assault for putting victims in fear while he was disguised. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com