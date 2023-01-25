New hospital gives big health care boost to rural Sumner County community

CALDWELL, Kan. (KWCH) - A new hospital in Caldwell provides a substantial health care boost for the rural community in Sumner County. The new facility is the mark of a new era for rural health care in Caldwell.

“I would never dream a facility like this would be here,” Caldwell resident Darren McDorman said.

Starting next week, Caldwell Regional Medical Center will replace Sumner County District 1. It’s an upgrade that for decades the small town had hoped for.

Dr. Gurneet Matharoo said the new hospital will bring more to the table.

“This is very exciting. Obviously going from our community center that we had before transitioning to a nice facility like this, that has a lot of capabilities,” she said.

Caldwell Regional Medical Center is 42,000 square feet and it brings hope for rural Sumner County residents wanting the option for care close to home.

“I usually go to Wichita, but you know, I hate going up there,” Caldwell resident Cheryl Warner said. “And to have everything right here is very, very good.”

McDorman said the new facility is “very, very ideal for a town the size of Caldwell.”

“Luckily, we have the clinic and ER in the same building under the same roof, and so our providers are able to cover a lot more,” Dr. Matharoo said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com