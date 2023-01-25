New hospital gives big health care boost to rural Sumner County community

Caldwell Regional Medical Center
Caldwell Regional Medical Center(KWCH)
By Joe Baker and Angela Smith
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Kan. (KWCH) - A new hospital in Caldwell provides a substantial health care boost for the rural community in Sumner County. The new facility is the mark of a new era for rural health care in Caldwell.

“I would never dream a facility like this would be here,” Caldwell resident Darren McDorman said.

Starting next week, Caldwell Regional Medical Center will replace Sumner County District 1. It’s an upgrade that for decades the small town had hoped for.

Dr. Gurneet Matharoo said the new hospital will bring more to the table.

“This is very exciting. Obviously going from our community center that we had before transitioning to a nice facility like this, that has a lot of capabilities,” she said.

Caldwell Regional Medical Center is 42,000 square feet and it brings hope for rural Sumner County residents wanting the option for care close to home.

“I usually go to Wichita, but you know, I hate going up there,” Caldwell resident Cheryl Warner said. “And to have everything right here is very, very good.”

McDorman said the new facility is “very, very ideal for a town the size of Caldwell.”

“Luckily, we have the clinic and ER in the same building under the same roof, and so our providers are able to cover a lot more,” Dr. Matharoo said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Leroy D. Malone, 39, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Kansas for his alleged role...
Suspect in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting linked to double homicide in Ariz.
snowfall
Another winter storm is coming to Kansas
A FactFinder 12 investigation finds some ticketed in Maize for speeding, may have not been...
FactFinder 12 uncovers discrepancies in Maize speed limit, ticketed drivers to be reimbursed
police lights
Sheriff: Dog shoots man in fatal Sumner County hunting accident
The McPherson County Sheriff's Office and McPherson police arrested 18-year-old Hayden Lance in...
KBI: Son arrested, accused of second-degree murder in mother’s death

Latest News

GraceMed
Doctors report national trend reflected locally with people deliberately delaying care
Exam room at GraceMed in Wichita, Kansas
National trend reflected locally of people deliberately delaying care
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly relaxes on the back of a chair within her executive office at the...
Gov. Kelly does not have COVID, original test was false positive
Valley Hope outpatient treatment center in Wichita, Kansas
Valley Hope opens new treatment and recovery facility in Wichita