No. 12 Iowa State holds on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76

Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) blocks a shot by Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1)...
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) blocks a shot by Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 80-76. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Andrew Logue
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMES, IA (AP) — Jaren Holmes matched his season high with 23 points as No. 12 Iowa State held on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76 on Tuesday night.

The Cyclones (15-4, 6-2 Big 12) moved into a three-way tie atop the conference standings with the Wildcats and Texas.

Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points for Iowa State. Osun Osunniyi finished with 16.

Markquis Nowell led Kansas State (17-3, 6-2) with 23 points.

A 3-pointer from Holmes gave Iowa State a 59-49 advantage with 8:12 remaining. Kansas State responded with a 10-1 run to trim the margin to 60-59.

Caleb Grill’s 3-pointer steadied the Cyclones and pushed the lead back to 63-59 with five minutes left.

Free throws by Osunniyi, Grill and Holmes sealed the victory in the final 24 seconds.

The first half featured eight lead changes and ended with Kansas State up 33-31.

A 3-pointer by Kalscheur ignited an early 9-0 run for the Cyclones and helped them build a 19-14 lead. Iowa State made just one of nine 3-point tries in the first 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State was trying to extend its best start to a season since 1961-62.

Iowa State improved to 11-0 at home. The Cyclones have not lost back-to-back games this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts Florida on Saturday as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Iowa State travels to Missouri on Saturday.

