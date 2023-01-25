Overnight snow could create some slick roads early Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Quiet weather returns to Kansas, but the warm up will be quite slow as we move into the second half of the week. Friday still looks to be the warmest day out of the next several.

Passing clouds are expected overnight as the wind dies down for much of the state. Lows will fall into the teens and 20s. Look for scattered clouds again on Thursday and it will be a little warmer with highs in the mid and upper 30s. The winds will remain out of the northwest.

On Friday, there should be a decent amount of sunshine with highs in the mid 40s. More snow will be melting away with light winds turning to the south.

The Arctic air that’s coming in over the weekend will start to take over by Saturday afternoon in northern Kansas. The winds will shift and start picking up as the bitter cold begins pushing south. Highs will range from the 20s in northwest Kansas to near 50 around Wichita. Saturday night, much colder air continues to take over, and by Sunday morning, lows will be in the single digits and teens.

We should expect a prolonged period of sub-freezing weather next week, and even a chance for some light snow and sleet heading into Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 22.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; remaining cool. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 39.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW 10-15. Low: 26.

Fri: High: 53 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 24 Low: 15 Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 21 Low: 9 Increasing clouds.

Tue: High: 23 Low: 12 Wintry mix of sleet and snow. Cloudy.

Wed: High: 25 Low: 10 Partly cloudy.

