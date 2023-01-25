Patrick Mahomes a full practice participant ahead of AFC Championship Game

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday afternoon provided an update on the team’s collective status with injuries. The topic of discussion this week has been the status of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ ankle.

Chiefs Kingdom held its collective breath last Saturday when a Jacksonville defender fell onto Mahomes’ back leg, causing an awkward bend and an injury identified as a high ankle sprain.

Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs confirmed on its official Twitter page that Mahomes was a full participant in practice.

“I’m doing good. AFC Championship week, ready to go,” Mahomes said. “It’s doing good. A few days of treatment, a few days of rehab. I decided to get on the practice field and see where I’m at, but it’s going good so far.”

The Chiefs said wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who last played in Week 9 before suffering an abdominal injury, was a limited practice participant.

Kansas City Head Coach Andy Reid told CBS Sports the 24-year-old wideout “seems to be in a good place” ahead of Sunday’s game.

In the AFC matchup, the Chiefs will look to advance to their third Super Bowl in four seasons. Standing in the way are the Cincinnati Bengals, coming into Arrowhead Stadium confidently, having beat the Chiefs three consecutive times, including in last season’s AFC Championship game in Kansas City.

Coming into Sunday’s game, the Bengals are 1.5-point favorites, putting the Chiefs in a rare position as underdogs at home.

The Chiefs-Bengals match-up airs Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on CBS.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com