Wichita Police arrest 37-year-old man for child rape

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police arrested 37-year-old Lorenzo Gary for rape of a victim under 14. The arrest stems from an investigation in the 2300 block of S. Broadway early Tuesday.

At around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers were told by a 36-year-old woman that a 13-year-old was at a motel on Broadway with a man, whom police identified as Gary. The woman said she believed the man and the teen were having unlawful sexual relations.

Officers found Gary and the teen at the motel, and both were taken to the Exploited Missing Child Unit (EMCU) for interviews Tuesday night. Gary was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail for two counts of rape of a victim under 14.

The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office.

