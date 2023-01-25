Winter storm calms before cold, cloudy Wednesday

What's next in Wichita weather.
What's next in Wichita weather.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says in the wake of our latest winter storm, it is a cloudy and cold, but otherwise quiet Wednesday morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will eventually climb into the 30s as skies slowly clear this afternoon, but gusty winds from the northwest will keep wind chills in the 20s.

The remainder of the work week looks dry and milder with highs in the upper 30s on Thursday climbing into the lower 50s on Friday.

Arctic air will return to the state on Saturday as temperatures tumble into the teens and 20s, and the gusty winds make it feel much colder. While this cold blast will not be as severe as the one we had in December, it may last longer. In fact, we may stay below freezing in Wichita for five days, if not longer.

We are also watching a potential weather maker arriving next Tuesday. While there are many unknowns this far out, accumulating ice and snow are a concern.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 37.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 22.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 39.

Fri: Low: 26. High: 53. Mostly sunny, milder.

Sat: Low: 32. High: 49. Increasing clouds and becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 15. High: 24. Mostly cloudy/few flurries, windy, and much colder.

Mon: Low: 9. High: 26. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: Low: 18. High: 27. Cloudy; chance of a wintry mix.

