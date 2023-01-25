Woman pleads guilty to sending ricin in 2020 letter to Trump

In this file photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing Pascale...
In this file photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, showing Pascale Ferrier. Ferrier, a Canadian woman, has pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington to mailing a threatening letter containing ricin to then-President Donald Trump at the White House. The letter was intercepted at a mail sorting facility in September 2020 before it could reach the White House.(Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, via AP File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Canadian woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to mailing a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump at the White House.

The letter from Pascale Ferrier directing Trump to “give up and remove your application for this election,” was intercepted at a mail sorting facility in September 2020, before it could reach the White House.

The 55-year-old Quebec woman also pleaded guilty to sending similar threatening letters to Texas law enforcement officials. She is expected to be sentenced to 262 months in prison, just short of 22 years, under the terms of a plea deal with prosecutors. A sentencing hearing is set for April.

“There is no place for political violence in our country, and no excuse for threatening public officials or endangering our public servants,” the U.S. attorney in Washington, Matthew Graves, said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Ferrier made the ricin, a potentially deadly poison derived from processing castor beans, then mailed it to Trump with a letter that referred to him as “The Ugly Tyrant Clown” and read in part: “If it doesn’t work, I’ll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I’ll be able to come. Enjoy! FREE REBEL SPIRIT.”

She was arrested trying to enter a border crossing in Buffalo, New York, carrying a gun, a knife and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, authorities said. Her lawyers did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the plea.

The investigation also turned up eight letters to Texas officials affiliated with facilities where Ferrier had been jailed in 2019. The notes created “fear and stress,” even though they didn’t succeed in poisoning their targets, said Alamdar Hamdani, the U.S. sttorney for the southern district of Texas.

Ferrier pleaded guilty to violating biological weapons prohibitions in two separate criminal cases filed in Washington and Texas.

Ferrier immigrated to Canada from France and is a dual citizen of the two countries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McPherson County Sheriff's Office and McPherson police arrested 18-year-old Hayden Lance in...
KBI: Son arrested, accused of second-degree murder in mother’s death
police lights
Sheriff identifies man killed after dog steps on loaded gun
Leroy D. Malone, 39, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Kansas for his alleged role...
Suspect in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting linked to double homicide in Ariz.
Snow forecast in Kansas Tuesday night.
Winter storm moves into Kansas
Wichita I-35 & I-235 & 47th St. MP 42
Wichita, Sedgwick County crews prep for wintry mix Tuesday evening

Latest News

More than 3 million new members joined the marketplace, also known as “Obamacare,” according to...
Record 16.3 million seek health coverage through ‘Obamacare’
A superintendent in Virginia is speaking out after facing criticism for the handling of the...
Superintendent denies accusations awards were withheld from overachieving students to prevent hurt feelings
When Bill Pickens collected his prize earlier this month, he said he wanted to use part of his...
Lottery winner plans to use money to make canes for Purple Heart veterans
Police arrested a suspect after shootings in Half Moon Bay, Calif. left at least seven dead.
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts