1 critical, 1 serious in south Wichita crash
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is in very critical condition and another has suffered serious injuries in a crash in south Wichita.
Sedgwick County dispatchers said a call about the crash came in just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday near Osie and Washington.
Dispatchers said the crash involved a single vehicle that flipped.
Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com