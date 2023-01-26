1 critical, 1 serious in south Wichita crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is in very critical condition and another has suffered serious injuries in a crash in south Wichita.

Sedgwick County dispatchers said a call about the crash came in just before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday near Osie and Washington.

Dispatchers said the crash involved a single vehicle that flipped.

