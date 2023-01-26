80-pound catfish caught in Kansas River

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks shared a photo Wednesday of an 80-pound catfish...
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks shared a photo Wednesday of an 80-pound catfish that was caught in the Kansas River. The KDWP said the fish was sampled and released.(Kansas Wildlife & Parks - Fisheries/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks shared a photo on Wednesday showing an 80-pound catfish that was caught in the Kansas River.

“KDWP invasive species biologists have been sampling on the Kansas River to remove invasive carps (Bighead and Silver Carp) this winter,” said the state wildlife agency. “While out on the river this week, they encountered a Kansas River monster. A Blue Catfish that weighed nearly 80lbs!”

KDWP said the big fish and all other non-target species sampled are put back in the river.

