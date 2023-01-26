Does It Work? StaySafe 5-in-1 Fire Extinguisher

Testing the StaySafe 5-in-1 Fire Extinguisher for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fire extinguishers are usually big, bulky and heavy. Is there a safe option that’s easier to carry?

The makers of the StaySafe 5-in-1 Fire Extinguisher promise their product also effectively puts out fires and is only about the size of a hairspray bottle.

Does the miniature alternative rise to the challenge when called on to keep fire from spreading, possibly saving your home?

We enlisted the help of the Andover Fire Department to see if the StaySafe 5-in-1 Fire Extinguisher really can protect you and your family.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The McPherson County Sheriff's Office and McPherson police arrested 18-year-old Hayden Lance in...
KBI: Son arrested, accused of second-degree murder in mother’s death
police lights
Sheriff identifies man killed after dog steps on loaded gun
The Wichita Police Department on Monday, Jan. 16, responded to Glen Day Park where a body was...
WPD: Employee tied up, west Wichita long-term care home robbed of medications
Leroy D. Malone, 39, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Kansas for his alleged role...
Suspect in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting linked to double homicide in Ariz.
Snow forecast in Kansas Tuesday night.
Winter storm moves into Kansas

Latest News

StaySafe 5-in-1 Fire Extinguisher
Does It Work? StaySafe 5-in-1 Fire Extinguisher
Dog helps to bury best friend
Kansas farm dog helps to bury canine best friend
Footage from video at a Sumner County farm shows a farm dog helping to bury her canine best...
Widely-shared video shows Kansas farm dog helping to bury canine best friend
The honeybee is Kansas' state insect.
Kansas Day lesson focuses on honeybee ahead of state’s 162nd birthday