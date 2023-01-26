Leavenworth man sentenced after 11 bags of marijuana are found in vehicle

Tyler Jacob Chappell.
Tyler Jacob Chappell.(Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth, Kansas, resident has been sentenced after the authorities found 11 bags of marijuana in his vehicle.

According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, Tyler Jacob Chappell was sentenced to 88 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement. That is 7.33 years.

Chappell pleaded guilty to the charges last month after being arrested on April 11, 2022.

That day, according to the county prosecutor, he was driving despite the fact that he knew he didn’t have a license.

The authorities stopped his vehicle and found 11 bags of marijuana, which totaled 337 grams.

During the course of the investigation, the authorities found other people who admitted to buying marijuana from him.

“This conviction came about due to the hard work of our Leavenworth Sheriff’s Department,” the county attorney said. “Our law enforcement is working hard to crack down on drugs that are seeping into our community, sometimes killing people.”

