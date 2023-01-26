Less wind, but staying chilly today

30s today, and then 50s on Friday
temp trend
temp trend(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet but cold Thursday morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s feel like single digits when you factor in the northwest wind gusting to 15 mph at times.

Clearing skies, less wind, and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s are on tap today. Friday will feel even better as we climb into the lower 50s during the afternoon underneath a bright, blue sky.

Arctic air will return to the state on Saturday as temperatures tumble into the teens and 20s, and the gusty winds make it feel much colder. While this cold blast will not be as severe as the one we had in December, it will last longer. In fact, we may stay below freezing in Wichita every single day next week.

We are also watching a potential weather maker arriving next Tuesday. While there are many unknowns this far out, accumulating ice and snow are a concern.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 39.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW 10-15. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: A few clouds, otherwise sunny and mild. Wind: W/S 5-15. High: 53.

Sat: Low: 32. High: 49. Increasing clouds and becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 15. High: 24. Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder.

Mon: Low: 9. High: 21. Increasing clouds, very cold.

Tue: Low: 12. High: 24. Cloudy; chance of a wintry mix.

Wed: Low: 10. High: 25. Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department on Monday, Jan. 16, responded to Glen Day Park where a body was...
WPD: Employee tied up, west Wichita long-term care home robbed of medications
Officials cleared Derby High School on Wednesday after a grenade was found on campus. Police...
Derby Public Schools: Grenade found at high school ‘not live’
Lorenzo Gary.
Wichita police arrest 37-year-old man for child rape
The McPherson County Sheriff's Office and McPherson police arrested 18-year-old Hayden Lance in...
KBI: Son arrested, accused of second-degree murder in mother’s death
Kyle Wagner, 51, faces multiple felony charges in the case, including operating a motor vehicle...
VIDEO: Woman asleep in car wakes up to find stranger driving

Latest News

Little less wind and cold for Thursday
Chilly with less wind Thursday
What's next in Wichita weather.
Winter storm calms before cold, cloudy Wednesday
what's next
Breezy and cold but otherwise quiet today
Light snow for south central and eastern Kansas.
Overnight snow could create some slick roads early Wednesday