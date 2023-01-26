Less wind, but staying chilly today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet but cold Thursday morning across Kansas. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s feel like single digits when you factor in the northwest wind gusting to 15 mph at times.

Clearing skies, less wind, and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s are on tap today. Friday will feel even better as we climb into the lower 50s during the afternoon underneath a bright, blue sky.

Arctic air will return to the state on Saturday as temperatures tumble into the teens and 20s, and the gusty winds make it feel much colder. While this cold blast will not be as severe as the one we had in December, it will last longer. In fact, we may stay below freezing in Wichita every single day next week.

We are also watching a potential weather maker arriving next Tuesday. While there are many unknowns this far out, accumulating ice and snow are a concern.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 39.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SW 10-15. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: A few clouds, otherwise sunny and mild. Wind: W/S 5-15. High: 53.

Sat: Low: 32. High: 49. Increasing clouds and becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 15. High: 24. Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder.

Mon: Low: 9. High: 21. Increasing clouds, very cold.

Tue: Low: 12. High: 24. Cloudy; chance of a wintry mix.

Wed: Low: 10. High: 25. Partly cloudy.

