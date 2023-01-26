Sunny and warmer Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that a brief warm up is on the way over the next couple of days before Arctic cold arrives Sunday.

It will be a cold start to the day Friday with morning low temperatures in the 20s. Afternoon highs will reach the 40s to lower 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

A strong cold front will begin to move into Kansas on Saturday, bringing colder weather for northern Kansas with highs in the 30s. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s again ahead of the front over southern Kansas.

Colder air will settle in behind the front on Sunday with high temperatures only reaching the teens and 20s. Gusty north winds will put wind chills in the single digits and teens during the day.

A few snow flurries will be possible Saturday and Sunday over northwest Kansas behind the front. Little to no snow accumulation is expected at this time.

The cold weather will continue through the start of next week with highs remaining in the teens and 20s.

Another chance of light snow will be possible on Tuesday over portions of south central and eastern Kansas. There is some uncertainty with the track of this system, so it is too early to know if there will be accumulating snow. Check back for later updates.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: W/SW 5-15. Low: 27

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: W/S 5-15. High: 53

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 32

Sat: High: 51 Increasing clouds.

Sun: High: 24 Low: 15 Cloudy, breezy and colder.

Mon: High: 23 Low: 9 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 26 Low: 12 Slight chance of light snow.

Wed: High: 30 Low: 13 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 36 Low: 15 Mostly cloudy.

