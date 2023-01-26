Wichita State leads big early, falls late in OT loss to Tulane

Dec 17, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; ©KellyRoss
Dec 17, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; ©KellyRoss(©KellyRoss | Kelly Ross)
By KWCH Staff and The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita State men’s basketball team was making shots and building on a lead that ballooned to an 18-point advantage late in the first half against Tulane. Wednesday night in Koch Arena, the Shockers came out hot and were playing arguably their most complete game of the season, but they couldn’t sustain the production in an agonizing home loss to Tulane, 95-90 in overtime.

The problem: the strong lead was built before halftime and wasn’t insurmountable for a Tulane team capable of shooting a high percentage and cashing in on free throws. The Green Wave trailed by 13 at halftime, got back into it and even built a few slight leads in the second half before ultimately taking control in overtime, escaping Wichita with the five-point win.

A Gus Okafor three-pointer in the final seconds of the first half expanded the Shocker lead to 13 from 10, but the Green Wave went into the break facing a manageable deficit. A 9-0 Tulane run out of the gate in the second half forced a Wichita State timeout inside 16-and-a-half minutes to play. The rest of the way in regulation, the Shockers led by as many as six points and trailed by as much as four.

The Shockers trailed by three, 74-71 with time running out. A Jaykwon Walton three-pointer with 10 seconds left ultimately sent the game into overtime. In that final five minutes, Wichita State couldn’t get a stop and wasn’t able to match Tulane shot-for-shot.

Wichita State (10-10, 3-5 American Athletic Conference), rolled in stretches, led by three strong scoring performances from Walton, Jaron Pierre Jr. and Kenny Pohto with 24, 18 and 17 points respectively.

Jaylen Forbes scored 25 points and Jalen Cook scored six of his 20 points in overtime for Tulane, now 13-7 overall and 6-3 in the AAC.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The McPherson County Sheriff's Office and McPherson police arrested 18-year-old Hayden Lance in...
KBI: Son arrested, accused of second-degree murder in mother’s death
police lights
Sheriff identifies man killed after dog steps on loaded gun
The Wichita Police Department on Monday, Jan. 16, responded to Glen Day Park where a body was...
WPD: Employee tied up, west Wichita long-term care home robbed of medications
Leroy D. Malone, 39, was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Kansas for his alleged role...
Suspect in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting linked to double homicide in Ariz.
Snow forecast in Kansas Tuesday night.
Winter storm moves into Kansas

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of an...
Patrick Mahomes a full practice participant ahead of AFC Championship Game
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) cheers during the second half of an NFL...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named finalist for NFL MVP
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) blocks a shot by Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (1)...
No. 12 Iowa State holds on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76
A Kansas City artist has designed a piece to look like Andy Reid, but it's made out of Oreos!
Cookies on a canvas: KC artist creates Chiefs coach Andy Reid out of Oreos