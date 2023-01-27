2 charged after Wichita toddler shoots mom in foot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two weeks after a Wichita toddler got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot his mother in the foot, two people arrested in connection with the shooting heard formal charges against them Thursday, Jan. 26, in Sedgwick County District Court.

The injured mother, 22-year-old Kianna Nweji, and 25-year-old Marlon M. Jones, each face a count of aggravated endangering a child. A judge set bond for both at $25,000.

A little after 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12, Wichita police said officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Lorraine.

While officers were on the way to the scene, police said Jones fled on foot to a nearby home in the 3000 block of East 11th Street. Officers reported seeing Jones walking back from the area of that residence on East 11th Street. Officers then located Nweji inside her home on Lorraine with a gunshot wound to the foot. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation revealed that Nweji and Jones were lying in bed when their 2-year-old child got ahold of the gun, leading to the accidental shooting.

