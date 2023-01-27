2 charged after Wichita toddler shoots mom in foot

Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 22-year-old Kianna Nweji and 25-year-old Marlon...
Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 22-year-old Kianna Nweji and 25-year-old Marlon Jones on the charges of aggravated endangering of a child stemming from a shooting.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two weeks after a Wichita toddler got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot his mother in the foot, two people arrested in connection with the shooting heard formal charges against them Thursday, Jan. 26, in Sedgwick County District Court.

The injured mother, 22-year-old Kianna Nweji, and 25-year-old Marlon M. Jones, each face a count of aggravated endangering a child. A judge set bond for both at $25,000.

A little after 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12, Wichita police said officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Lorraine.

While officers were on the way to the scene, police said Jones fled on foot to a nearby home in the 3000 block of East 11th Street. Officers reported seeing Jones walking back from the area of that residence on East 11th Street. Officers then located Nweji inside her home on Lorraine with a gunshot wound to the foot. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation revealed that Nweji and Jones were lying in bed when their 2-year-old child got ahold of the gun, leading to the accidental shooting.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The Wichita Police Department on Monday, Jan. 16, responded to Glen Day Park where a body was...
WPD: Employee tied up, west Wichita long-term care home robbed of medications
One person was critically injured and another suffered serious injuries in a crash at Osie and...
Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita
Officials cleared Derby High School on Wednesday after a grenade was found on campus. Police...
Derby Public Schools: Grenade found at high school ‘not live’
Lorenzo Gary.
Wichita police arrest 37-year-old man for child rape
Footage from video at a Sumner County farm shows a farm dog helping to bury her canine best...
Widely-shared video shows Kansas farm dog helping to bury canine best friend

Latest News

wrecked car
Driver dies after evading police, rolling vehicle in Wichita neighborhood
Save Century II
Group continues effort for public vote on future of Century II
Mental health newstalk
State of Mind Thursday with Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas
View of Century II in downtown Wichita, Kansas (Aug. 2022)
Group continues effort for public vote on future of Century II