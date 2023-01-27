Affidavit: Woman drove 116 mph, intentionally crashed with daughter in vehicle

Wichita police arrested 27-year-old Paloma Adame in connection to an injury crash in October...
Wichita police arrested 27-year-old Paloma Adame in connection to an injury crash in October 2022 that left a 5-year-old and others injured.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charging documents from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office provide new information on a 27-year-old woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery after a high-speed crash last fall in east Wichita. A probable cause affidavit explaining the case against Paloma Bella Adame said she told investigators she was attempting suicide when she crashed her 2021 Kia Sportage near Kellogg and 143rd Street. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was a passenger in the SUV.

Officers arrested Adame on Jan. 12 in connection with the crash.

The Oct. 23 crash involved eight vehicles and resulted in at least seven injuries, including Adame’s daughter who suffered a broken leg. The affidavit cited data from Adame’s vehicle that registered the SUV as reaching a speed of 116 mph five seconds prior to the initial impact.

“The engine throttle was at 98% and the acceleration pedal was at 99%,” the affidavit said. “There was no brake activity at this time and no steering input at this time.”

A toxicology report after the crash showed Adame had meth and THC in her system at the time of the crash. The affidavit includes accounts from several witnesses to the crash, as well as further information from responding Wichita police officers and medical first responders who treated Adame and her daughter after the crash.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

