Deputies injured in Dodge City shootout identified

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ford County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of three sheriff’s deputies injured during a shooting on Monday.

The two Ford County deputies have been identified as Gary Salmans and Brandon Hornback. The sheriff said Deputy Salmans was hit by shrapnel. He was treated at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Dodge City and released Monday afternoon. Deputy Hornback was taken to a Wichita hospital where he underwent surgery.

Clark County Undersheriff Wallace Long was the third deputy injured in the shooting. He was also taken to a Wichita hospital for treatment.

“All three men are reported to be doing well and are recovering from their injuries at home, surrounded by family and friends,” said Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr.

All three men were injured after a chase injured in a shootout with 39-year-old Leroy D. Malone, who was wanted for double murder out of Phoenix. Malone died in the shooting.

The KBI said a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was injured when he was bitten by a K9. A woman who was in the vehicle with Malone was also injured in the shooting. She is said to be recovering at a Wichita hospital.

