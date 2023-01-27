“Get in” ticket prices for Chiefs game have dropped; best seats remain high

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The cost just to get into the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals has dropped significantly since early this week, but the best seats still come at a premium price.

Lowest-priced seats for Sunday evening’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium are around $247 on the secondary market, down from $289 on Tuesday and $324 on Monday.

Meanwhile, highest-priced seats have actually increased in price, going for around $6,024 each, up from $5,623 on Tuesday and $4,434 on Monday.

The NFC title game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers has seen similar trends. “Get in” tickets for that game around around $573 each, down from $594 on Tuesday and $746 on Monday.

Highest-priced tickets for that game are around $6,240 each, up from $6,268 on Tuesday and $4,797 on Monday.

These numbers come from averages of online secondary ticket sales markets, such as on Gametime. You can view the Chiefs tickets on Gametime here, and the Eagles/49ers tickets here.

