“Get in” ticket prices for Chiefs game have dropped; best seats remain high

A general overall interior view of Arrowhead Stadium during an NFL football game between the...
A general overall interior view of Arrowhead Stadium during an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The cost just to get into the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and Bengals has dropped significantly since early this week, but the best seats still come at a premium price.

Lowest-priced seats for Sunday evening’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium are around $247 on the secondary market, down from $289 on Tuesday and $324 on Monday.

Meanwhile, highest-priced seats have actually increased in price, going for around $6,024 each, up from $5,623 on Tuesday and $4,434 on Monday.

The NFC title game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers has seen similar trends. “Get in” tickets for that game around around $573 each, down from $594 on Tuesday and $746 on Monday.

Highest-priced tickets for that game are around $6,240 each, up from $6,268 on Tuesday and $4,797 on Monday.

These numbers come from averages of online secondary ticket sales markets, such as on Gametime. You can view the Chiefs tickets on Gametime here, and the Eagles/49ers tickets here.

