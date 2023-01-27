Man charged with aggravated assault in S. Wichita deadly drive-by shooting

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man arrested last fall in connection with a drive-by shooting that fatally injured a 21-year-old man, heard formal charges against him Friday in Sedgwick County District Court.

A judge charged Laquavion Bentley with two counts of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

The violent crime happened in mid-September at a mobile home park in the 4500 block of South Hydraulic. Police said 21-year-old Devin Bills, of Wichita, suffered two gunshot wounds to his upper body and died from his injuries.

Officers said the drive-by occurred after someone fired a gun during a disturbance among people who knew each at the mobile home park.

Bentley was initially booked into the Sedgwick County Mail for second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

