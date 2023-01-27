PHOTO GALLERY: Show us your Chiefs!

“Right now, kind of scared of Trevor Lawrence,” one Chiefs fan said of the Jaguars quarterback....
“Right now, kind of scared of Trevor Lawrence,” one Chiefs fan said of the Jaguars quarterback. “After throwing four interceptions and still pulling that game off, I’m hoping we can handle him.”
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship game. Kick-off is set for 5:30 on Sunday on KWCH.

We’ll have the most comprehensive coverage in town starting with a pregame special, “Chiefs Championship,” that airs right before the game at 4 p.m. on KWCH. Then, we’ll pick up with post-game through Sports Sunday with crews in Kansas City and at Arrowhead.

Whether you plan to travel to Kansas City for the big rematch, stay in town, or watch from wherever you are, we want to see who you’re representing on Sunday. Be sure to share your photos and videos with us.

Dennis Basye show represents the Kanas City Chiefs with more than 100 decorations in his front yard.
Another deep playoff run for the Kanas City Chiefs is again paying off for businesses.
Snow in the forecast isn't expected to impact attendance Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium

