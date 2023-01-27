Sedgwick man’s labor of love brings Chiefs Kingdom to his doorstep

Dennis Basye show represents the Kanas City Chiefs with more than 100 decorations in his front yard.
By Jaiya Brown and KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SEDGWICK, Kan. (KWCH) - More than 100 decorations, a football field, a vintage “Chiefs” firetruck and touchdown-signaling sirens leave no doubt of a super fan’s loyalty in Sedgwick. Through a years-long labor of love, Dennis Basye brought Chiefs Kingdom to his doorstep.

“As the Chiefs build their kingdom, I build with them,” Basye said.

Every year, his extensive front-yard display attracts friends, family and fellow fans he doesn’t know. With more than 100 decorations in his front yard, Basye and his late wife were determined to show their love for the Chiefs in a unique, creative and skillful way.

“God gave me this incredible common sense and knowhow to do this stuff, and I really appreciate it. It makes me keep going,” Basye said.

In the process of building up his piece of Chiefs Kingdom in Sedgwick, Basye carefully sketched out every decoration in his front yard to fit his vision of how gameday looks.

Every night, the lights are on in Basye’s front yard. On gameday, when the Chiefs score, the celebration includes a launch featuring a “touchdown box” and the blaring of sirens.

“And I blow sirens every touchdown. The city just loves it,” Basye said.

While he enjoys sharing what he’s created with many fellow fans and friends, Basye said he does all of the work to continue a legacy and make his wife proud.

