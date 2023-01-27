Strong front to arrive on Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong cold front will move in over the weekend, and Arctic air will arrive with strong winds returning out of the north. Although there will be some areas that get light snow Saturday night and early Sunday, accumulations will be minimal at best, and best chances will reside over northern Kansas.

A few clouds are expected at the start of the day Saturday with temperatures in the teens and 20s. During the afternoon, north winds will pick up as temperatures start falling over central and western Kansas. Clouds will be taking over and by 4pm, much of the state will be down in the 20s and 30s. North winds will remain strong throughout the evening and overnight, and most of the state will still be gusty early Sunday.

We should expect some flurries or light snow along and north of I-70 Sunday morning, but during the afternoon, those will fade away with highs mainly in the teens.

There’s plenty of cold air coming up for next week, but no major storms are expected to reach Kansas. That will leave us with a dry forecast, however, anyone with travel plans that take you south into Oklahoma during the middle of the week should be prepared for some messy travel due to some ice and snow potential.

Below average temperatures will continue for much of the week in Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds and becoming breezy. Wind: S/N 10-15. High: 54.

Tomorrow Night: Turning cloudy and staying breezy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 12.

Sun: High: 20 Mainly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 19 LOw: 9 Mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 26 Low: 12 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 34 Low: 19 Cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 35 Low: 18 Decreasing clouds.

Fri: High: 43 Low: 19 Mostly sunny.

