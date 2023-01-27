Sunny and warmer today... BIG changes on the way this weekend

Arctic air is headed to Kansas this weekend
Wichita Temp Trend
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas, but later today will feel better. Expect temperatures to climb into the lower 50s this afternoon underneath a bright, blue sky.

Arctic air will return to the state tomorrow. While the Wichita area warms into the lower 50s, northern Kansas will see temperatures tumble into the teens and 20s. All of Kansas will be colder on Sunday, and a gusty north wind will keep wind chills around or below zero during the day.

Some light snow and flurries are possible Saturday night into Sunday, especially along and north of I-70, but accumulation will be light, if any at all.

We are also watching a potential weather maker arriving next Tuesday. While there are many unknowns this far out, accumulating snow is possible, mainly in south-central and southeast Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: A few clouds, otherwise sunny and mild. Wind: W/S 5-15. High: 53.

Tonight: A few clouds. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds and becoming breezy. Wind: S/N 10-20; gusty. High: 51.

Sun: Low: 15. High: 24. Cloudy, windy, and much colder.

Mon: Low: 9. High: 21. Mostly cloudy, very cold.

Tue: Low: 12. High: 26. Cloudy; chance of snow.

Wed: Low: 13. High: 31. Mostly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 18. High: 30. Cloudy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

