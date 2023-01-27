Where’s Shane? Kaufman Museum for a Kansas Day celebration

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday is Kansas Day. Thursday morning, Shane Konicki took a trip to Newton to find out how the Kauffman Museum plans to celebrate the Sunflower State’s 163rd birthday. The weekend event will include music, food, and activities for all ages. You can find more info at kauffmanmuseum.org/events/category/kansas-day.

