Where’s Shane? Kaufman Museum for a Kansas Day celebration

The Kaufman Museum is holding a Kansas Day celebration this weekend to include music, food and fun.
By Shane Konicki and KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday is Kansas Day. Thursday morning, Shane Konicki took a trip to Newton to find out how the Kauffman Museum plans to celebrate the Sunflower State’s 163rd birthday. The weekend event will include music, food, and activities for all ages. You can find more info at kauffmanmuseum.org/events/category/kansas-day.

